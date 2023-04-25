Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses Claims Civil Servants Refused Salary Increment Offer

Government has refuted reports that civil servants have denied the recently awarded 100% salary increment.

Responding to questions from the media during a performance contract signing ceremony in Harare, Monday, Public Service minister Paul Mavima dismissed reports that the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting held last week with civil servants' representatives was unsuccessful.

This comes after Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president Cecilia Alexander on Friday said the unions did not sign any agreement.

"We have concluded the NJNC meeting last Friday. There was no crisis as a result of that meeting.

"Workers' representatives acknowledged those pegged salaries which are already being paid," Mavima said.

According to Mavima, the meeting concluded that the government and the workers would continue to have such review meetings in order to improve their welfare.

"Government is committed to improving the conditions of civil servants," the minister said.

ZCPSTU however insisted that no agreement was reached regarding new pegged civil servants salaries.

"ZCPSTU refused to sign the NJNC agreement because the PSC pre-empted through a circular written by the secretary who ordinarily should not have according to Statutory Instruments (SI) 141 of 1997," Alexander said.

The review included increasing the Covid-19 allowance from US$200 to US$250 per month across all sectors, excluding the health sector's which is now pegged at US$200.

Government pensioners were awarded US$100 per month paid concurrently with ZWL$ salaries and teachers a US$80 teaching allowance payable at the prevailing interbank rate with effect from April 1, 2023.