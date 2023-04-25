Zimbabwe: CCC Questions Delay in 'Gold Mafia' Arrests - Calls On Citizens to Demand Justice

Opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has called on Zimbabweans to demand arrests of individuals fingered in Al Jazeera's 'Gold Mafia' investigation documentary.

The recently broadcast four-part documentary series exposed a cartel of individuals involved in gold smuggling and money laundering.

In a statement, CCC expressed disappointment over the lack of arrests and investigations despite numerous calls to apprehend and prosecute individuals featured in the film.

"It is a matter of regret that state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to investigate and bring to book those reasonably suspected of corruption, maladministration and criminal abuse of office including the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission neglect to investigate the issues and act as would be expected," said CCC on Twitter.

The opposition movement said it was shocked that there has been no official government response to the damning allegations adding that if elected its administration will take the fight against corruption seriously.

"We are deeply concerned by the severe disregard of formal state institutions by the persons named and referred to in the documentary.

"There is a strong suggestion that political elites are deliberately setting up personal networks of businesspersons-cum-criminals that operate to undermine constitutional accountability.

"We call on citizens to demand the arrest of the Gold Mafia," the party said.

Recently, legal think tank, Veritas in a statement called for a forensic investigation of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) after the documentary series claimed the central bank was complicit in the criminal activities.

Veritas said the allegations levelled against the RBZ had tarnished the image of the country's apex bank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The persons alleged to be carrying on this illegal trade were shown boasting of their close links to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and to senior government officials, up to and including the President and his wife," read the Veritas statement.

"They said they had the Governor of the Reserve Bank "on speed dial" and that senior managers of Fidelity Printers and Refineries, a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank, were on their payroll to facilitate the issue of licences to buy and export gold."

The legal watchdog added; "The Reserve Bank is a vital cog in the country's economy, and it is essential for it to maintain a spotless reputation for competence, fiscal responsibility and probity.

Further, a regional anti-corruption lobby group, Southern African Anti-Corruption Network, also called on the United Nations to probe the abuse of diplomatic privileges to facilitate gold smuggling and illicit financial flow.

Southern African Anti-Corruption Network in a statement said Zimbabwean diplomats are abusing their privileges to commit crimes.