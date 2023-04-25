Kenya: 'Nothing I Could Do to Stop Him,' Kamworor Says After Finishing Second to Kelvin Kiptum at London Marathon

Nairobi — Former world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor believes there is nothing much he could have done to catch up to fellow countryman, Kelvin Kiptum, on his way to second place finish at Sunday's London Marathon.

The three-time world half marathon champion clocked 2:04:23 in second as Kiptum clocked the second-fastest time in men's marathon, 2:01:25, to clinch his second win after the Valencia Marathon last December.

World champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia came third in 2:04:59.

"When Kelvin made a move, that was crazy pace and there was nothing I could do. That was just him being himself and so I said to myself to continue running at my own pace and finish second," Kamworor said.

The race was Kamworor's second major international competition this year after he finished fourth in the senior men's race at February's World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia.

The three-time World Cross Country champion has struggled with injury in the past three years, which have hampered his effective participation in major competitions, such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and last year's World Championships in Oregon, United States.

Following his podium finish in the English capital, the 2017 and 2019 New York Marathon champion was elated at overcoming his injury struggles to re-establish himself.

"The race was good...I am happy that I have ran great again after struggling with injuries. London is great...the course was amazing and the cheering was good. I can say that I am really happy," he said.

Kamworor added: "I did not feel like I was under any pressure because I knew I had trained well. I have been out for some time...this is the first time I have trained without any distractions of injuries. I came here, focused on myself and ready to do well regardless of the calibre of other athletes in the race."

The chilly London weather notwithstanding, Kamworor admits he has fallen in love with the English capital and wouldn't mind another shot at the top gong of this World Marathon Majors event.

"The weather was a bit problematic but what mattered in the end was the determination and preparedness of every athlete. Compared to New York where I've won twice before, I would say the course here in London is flat and I enjoyed it quite a lot. Absolutely...I am looking forward to competing here again," he said.