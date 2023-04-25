Kenya: Airtel Rolls Out Data, SMS, Call Plans for Heavy Users

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya today rolled out postpaid services that will offer its customers cheaper calls, SMS, and data.

Dubbed 'Chaguo Langu' (My Plan), it targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporations, startups, and individuals.

The premium plan is divided into three key sections: Bonga Zaidi for customers who will be making long calls; Browse Ukibonga for those in need of a good balance of call talk time and data; and finally, Browse Zaidi for heavy data users.

Speaking during the launch, Airtel CEO B Ashish Malhotra exuded confidence that the new products would go a long way toward helping the economic sector as well as SMEs.

Airtel has indicated that the changes resulting from the new products are born out of responses and feedback from its customers.

"Airtel is delighted to introduce exclusive Airtel premier plans that gives Kenyans the freedom to choose the best personalized calling and data services "said the CEO, adding that the product is their commitment to continue delivering innovative and relevant communication solutions to the country.

The Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development, Simon Chelugui, who was present at the event, underscored the importance of the telecommunications industries in helping SMEs reach their target market through communication.

Chelugui also added that communication acts as a bridge between buyers and consumers, therefore easing the chain of productivity.

"We thank you for helping them by connecting them and putting them in a platform where the sellers, the producers can meet the consumers and the buyers of their products."