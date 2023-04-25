South Africa: Power Utility Shortlists Five Candidates for CEO Role - South African News Briefs - April 25, 2023

Power Utility Eskom Confirms Five Candidates for Next CEO Position

Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana has revealed that the power utility has narrowed down its search for a new CEO to five candidates, reports News24. Former CEO André de Ruyter joined the utility in late 2019 and resigned in December 2022 and was due to leave office several months later. But he left abruptly in February after accusing a "senior politician" of being involved in corruption at Eskom. After 30 years of service at the utility, Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer will also leave the company when he retires this month.

Former Hideout of Convicted Murderer and Rapist Thabo Bester Is Available for Rent

The luxury Johannnesburg mansion where convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana were allegedly hiding is now available for rent at R75,000 per month, reports EWN. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre and lived in the mansion for a few months. The mansion is described as having a cutting-edge approach to traditional style, with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, and a French provincial-style living room. The listing agent, Bruce Patcha of Patcha Properties, said that despite the recent history of the mansion, potential tenants have shown interest, although no one has taken it yet.

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi's Knee Injury May Rule Him Out of Rugby World Cup 2023

South Africa's rugby captain Siya Kolisi may not be able to participate in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after injuring his knee during a United Rugby Championship match against Munster, reports AFP. If surgery is recommended, he could be out of action until September, meaning he would miss Rugby Championship matches and warm-up games before the World Cup. Kolisi, who made history as the first black captain of the Springboks, led South Africa to victory in the 2019 World Cup and a series win against the British and Irish Lions in 2021.

More South African news