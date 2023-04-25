Kenya: Dutch Superwoman Sifan Hassan Can't Believe She Beat Olympics Champ Jepchirchir At London Marathon

Nairobi — Olympics 10,000m and 5000m champion Sifan Hassan admits beating Olympic women's marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir at the London Marathon was beyond her wildest dreams before she lined up at the start of the World Marathon Majors race on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman clocked 2:18:33 to claim first place in what was her maiden full marathon race as Ethiopian Alemu Mergetu (2:18:37) and Jepchirchir (2:18:38) finished second and third respectively.

"I was really surprised that I could come here and beat the Olympic champion. I couldn't really believe it. Not even winning...I can't really believe I finished this marathon. I was so scared and nervous about running in the marathon," the 2019 World 10,000m and 5000m champion said.

Hassan is a name that is all-too familiar to Kenyan athletes, having competed against several of them in various international competitions.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Ethiopian-born was in scintillating form as she breezed away from double Olympics 5000m silver medalist Hellen Obiri to clinch the women's 5000m.

She was also heads-and-shoulders above Obiri and Co. in the 10,000m as she timed 14:36.79 to add another gold to her collection albeit her characteristic powerful kick in the last lap was powerless to catch up with Kenya's own, double Olympics and world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon, in the women's 1500m.

In the English capital, it seemed as if Hassan was going to get a sobering lesson in road race as she seemed to struggle with injury in the early stages of the race.

The Dutchwoman recounted the rollercoaster of emotions she experienced in the run-up to her debut on the road.

"In the morning, I was asking myself why I would be so crazy and stupid to try and run the marathon. My manager and the coach, they tried to calm me down because I think I was throwing up. I rarely do cry but this time I was crying because why did I put all this pressure on me...why did I bring all this upon me," she said.

Hassan added: "My left leg was bothering me...I guess like a week ago, I was struggling with a hip problem. I told my physio that I wanted to put on a tape. I was really scared...at one point I even stopped to stretch a bit."

All in all, Hassan says the win has propelled her desire for more glory in 2023.

"After 13km, I didn't feel that much pain...it felt good. This is something I will never forget in my life...London is one of my favourite races that I sit down and watch. It is not any other race as you see we had the Olympic champion here so I am really happy," she concluded.