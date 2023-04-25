Rwanda, Malta Explore Areas of Cooperation

Rwanda and Malta explored areas of cooperation, with a focus on trade and investment in both countries.

This was part of discussions held between High Commissioner, Johnson Busingye, and the President George Vella of Malta, as he presented his letters of credence to Malta.

Vella said that Malta looks forward to deepening cooperation in various avenues with Rwanda, following progress registered within a short period of time since the establishment of official diplomatic relations between both countries in 2018.

He referred to trade, cooperation on vaccines and political engagement as tangible and commendable examples.

In 2020, Rwanda's Private Sector Federation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry (MCCEI) to promote trade and investment between the two countries.

The European island nation boasts vast opportunities, mainly in its booming sectors of tourism, information technology and financial services.

Vella welcomed the long-standing partnership between the European Union and Rwanda which focuses on promoting global governance, inclusive development of Rwanda, as well as increasing trade and investment between the parties.

He also congratulated Rwanda for successfully hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2022, which demonstrated great leadership and commitment as an active member of the Commonwealth.

In their interaction, Busingye gave a detailed explanation of the fundamental reforms in the political and economic sectors, stating that the country is now over a very troubled past thanks to its internal hard work and the support offered to the country by international partners.

On bilateral matters, he undertook to register progress on the consolidation of the juridical framework between the two countries, referring to the ongoing efforts made by the Rwandan authorities to safeguard the wellbeing of Rwandan migrants transiting in other countries, with the assistance of UNHCR.

Busingye also met with the CEO of Trade Malta, Anton Buttigieg and representatives of Salvo Grima Group, a Maltese company doing business in Rwanda, specifically in FMCG logistics.