Rwanda: Players Abroad - Sahabo, Emeran on Target as Imanishimwe's Far Struggle

24 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

It was a good weekend for Rwandan players plying their trade in foreign leagues as a host of players continue to excel in their respective teams.

Hakim Sahabo and Noam Emeran scored for their respective clubs whereas Emmanuel Imanishimwe played the entire 90 minutes for FAR Rabat who were beaten 2-0 at the hands of USM Alger in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter final first leg.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of how Rwandan players fared abroad.

Sweden

Yannick Mukunzi came into the game in the 46th minute while Lague Byiringiro was an unused substitute as Sandvikens IF lost 2-1 to Stockholm Internazionale.

Rafael York had a knock last week and hence missed Gefle IF's 1-1 draw with Utsikten Superettan.

Elsewhere, attacker Kalebo Wimbabazi was an unused substitute for Pitea IF who lost 1-0 to United Nordic.

New signing Gilbert Ishimwe was also in action for IFK Eskiltuna who were thrashed 3-1 by Assyriska FF

Belgium

Samuel Gueulette featured for second division promotion chasers Raal La Louviere who were held to a goalless draw with Charleroi B.

Djihad Bizimana is expected to play for the KMSK Deinze U21 in their game against Kortrijk in the reserve league on Monday

CAF Confederation Cup

Emmanuel Imanishimwe played the 90 minutes of the game for FAR Rabat who lost 2-0 to USM Alger in a quarter final first leg match held in Algiers, Algeria on Sunday.

France

Warren Kamanzi replaced Genreau Denis in the 83rd minute as Toulouse beat Lorient 1-0 in the French Ligue 1.

Hakim Sahabo played the whole match and was on target as Lille U19 beat Orleans in the French U19 league on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the Championnat Nationale, Irvyn Lomami was in action for the second team of Olympique Lyonnais who beat Saint-Priest 3-1.

Norway

Ange Mutsinzi played full throttle for FK Jerv who defeated Skied 3-2 at the JJ Ugland Stadium on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Clement Buhake Twizere was between the posts for Strommen IF who were humiliated 5-0 by Tromsdalen.

Netherlands

Johan Bakayako played 66 minutes and set up the opener for Luuk De Jong in the 13th minute as PSV walloped Ajax 3-0

Moldova

Steve Rubanguka played all 90 minutes for Zimbru Chisinau who defeated St. Gheorghe 2-0.

England

Noam Emeran scored in the 23rd minute and played full time for Manchester United U21 who lost 3-2 to Brighton U21 in Premier League 2.

George Lewis Ishimwe was not in the Arsenal U21 team which drew 1-1 with Fulham in the London derby.

UAE

Strker Patrick Mutsinzi will play for Al Wahda U21 against Khor Fakkan U21 on Tuesday, April 25.

Switzerland

Quentin Rushenguziminega was part of the FC Echallens team that beat Coffrane 3-1 in the Liga Classic.

Kenya

Central defender Emery Bayisenge tasted 90 minutes of action for Gor Mahia who pipped Kenya Police 1-0 in Kenya Premier League.

