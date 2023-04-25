Rwanda: Nyagatare - Youth Urged to Proactively Combat the Spread of HIV/Aids, Safeguard Their Futures

Nyagatare, like many other districts in Rwanda, has made significant strides in combatting the spread of HIV/AIDS. However, despite progress, young people remain one of the most vulnerable groups, thus, a need for continued efforts to educate and empower them to prevent the disease's transmission.

According to the Rwanda Biomedical Center, the prevalence of new HIV infections decreased from 0.27 per cent of the population in 2010 to 0.08 per cent in 2019. However, young people account for over 65 per cent of these new infections, with girls between the ages of 25 and 29 being infected three times more frequently than their male peers.

Aime Ernest Nyirinkindi, HIV Clinical Mentor at RBC, highlighted that although all services to prevent HIV/AIDS are available in Rwanda, the challenge lies in getting young people to utilise them effectively.

To address this issue, a community HIV awareness campaign has been organised from April 21 to 30 in the Eastern Province, with a focus on Nyagatare, Gatsibo, Kayonza, and Rwamagana districts. The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness about the disease and reduce its prevalence, increasing the uptake of young people utilising the services.

Nyirinkindi emphasised that the 10-day campaign began in Nyagatare District, which is one of the regions in the Eastern Province with the highest number of new HIV infections, alongside the City of Kigali.

As part of the initiative, entertainment featuring musicians like Platini, dancers, and a theatre troupe has been incorporated to engage and educate the youth on HIV/AIDS prevention measures including abstinence, practicing safe sex by using condoms, getting tested for HIV regularly, as well as circumcision.

Nyirinkindi pointed out that the numbers demonstrate the success of HIV prevention measures in Rwanda. According to recent statistics from 2019, since 2005, the prevalence of the disease has remained at three per cent and the percentage of the population aged between 15 and 49 with HIV has dropped to 2.6 per cent.

Nyirinkindi also noted a significant reduction in the number of children born to HIV-positive women, from 11 per cent in 2010 to under two per cent today.

Regarding the use of condoms, Nyirinkindi highlighted that some individuals are hesitant to seek them out, despite their availability at health centres, nearby shops, and through campaigns, condom posts, pharmacies, and kiosks, which he said remains a challenge.

He emphasised the importance of parental involvement in educating children about preventing HIV/AIDS as a vital way towards reducing the prevalence of the disease.

The first campaign was at Rukomo market located in Rukomo sector in Nyagatare District.

Devotha Mukamwezi, a young female trader at Rukomo market, expressed concern over the vulnerable position of young girls who are lured into unprotected sex by men offering material possessions such as phones, leaving them susceptible to HIV infection.

Mukamwezi emphasised the need for young girls to prioritise their health and dignity to protect themselves.

During another campaign held at Karangazi Secondary School in Karangazi sector, Mathieu Gatungo Rutanga, the school's director, highlighted the importance of education on good values and morals, including the prevention of HIV through the Anti-AIDS club.

Rutanga emphasised that the school consistently works with parents to ensure students receive proper education on HIV prevention, promoting abstinence as the primary option, while also encouraging the use of condoms as a last resort for those who cannot abstain.

Gad Ngabonziza, a student at the school, highlighted the importance of having condoms readily available in all public places, including schools.

He suggested that in addition to consistent awareness campaigns, increased awareness ofe the proper use of condoms and reducing the stigma associated with buying them can help protect students.

Sarah Nyirabishora, a student at Kigitumba High School located in Matimba sector, which hosted the campaign, highlighted that some youth engage in unprotected sex under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

She stressed the significance of young people getting tested for HIV, knowing their status, and taking appropriate measures. She also acknowledged that some students fear testing for HIV, suspecting they might be positive, but emphasised that knowing beforehand can help save lives.

Nyirabishora mentioned that they learn more about the disease through biology lessons and the 'Ni Nyampinga' club at the school.

The community HIV awareness campaign's first phase will also reach Ngoma, Kirehe, and Bugesera districts, as well as the City of Kigali, with plans to extend to the entire country in subsequent phases.