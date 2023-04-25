Kenya: Former Commonwealth Champ Makwala Relishes Return to 'Homeland' Kenya for Kip Keino Classic

Nairobi — Decorated Botswana sprinter Isaac Makwala says he is ready for a hair-raising atmosphere at the fourth edition of the Kip Keino Classic set for May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 400m champion said he has been putting in a hard shift in training in anticipation of a tough competition in the men's 200m in which he will be running once again.

"My preparations have been going on well and so on the 13th of May, I will be ready for the new challenge," the two-time African 400m champion said.

The first time the Motswana competed on Kenyan soil was at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic in 2021 where he timed 20.01 to finish second in the men's 200m, behind American Fred Kerley.

He was back in the capital in May last year when he competed in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event and timed 20.36 to finish third in the men's 200m.

The race was won by Canadian Aaron Brown who finished in 20.05 as American Kyree King came second in 20.18.

Makwala is the latest elite athlete to book his date with Kenyan fans after world 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica a fortnight ago promised another special treat for athletics lovers, following on from her first race on Kenyan soil in 2022.

The three-time Olympic champion timed a world lead of 10.67 to win the women's 100m and bring the capacity crowd at Kasarani on its feet.

Meanwhile, meet director Barnaba Korir has confirmed that preparations for the event are in high gear and revealed that negotiations are ongoing to bring on board other elite athletes for the one-day event.

"Besides Makwala and Brown and King, we are soon confirming other exciting names for the 200m and indeed other events at the Kip Keino Classic," Korir said.

This year's edition will be the second time that fans will be allowed into the stadia following the subsiding of the covid-19 pandemic.