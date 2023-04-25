Zimbabwe: Govt Evacuating Over 100 Zimbabweans Amid Fighting in Sudan

GOVERNMENT has said it is facilitating the evacuation of over a hundred Zimbabweans from Sudan.

The nationals who include 31 embassy staff, their families and 70 others have been moved from the capital of Khartoum to the Port of Sudan where transport arrangements are underway.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Livit Mugejo said the closure of airports has made it impossible to repatriate those who want to return home.

Sudan's army says evacuations of diplomats expected to begin

Kenyan leader warns of regional effects from Sudan fighting