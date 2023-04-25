Eritrea: 30th Anniversary of Referendum for Independence

Asmara, 24 April 2023- A ceremony organized by the Eritrean Embassy at the United Nations in connection with the 30th anniversary of the Referendum for Eritrea's Independence is being observed today, 24 April, at the United Nations Headquarters.

The event commenced with a symbolic flag raising ceremony in the morning hours of today in the presence of Ms. Sophia Tesfamariam, Permanent Representative of Eritrea at the UN, Eritrean Embassy staff members as well as UN protocol officials.

The program will include side events, including opening and closing remarks by Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam, video recorded message of Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, short video clip about the process of the Referendum, presentation by Mr. Samir Sanbar the then Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Eritrea's Referendum as well as some interventions from the participants.