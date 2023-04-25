Eritrea: Launching of Independence Cup

24 April 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Launching ceremony of Independence Cup in connection with the 32nd anniversary of Independence Day was carried out today, 24 April in Nakfa town.

The Independence Cup portrays the resilience and indomitable spirit of the Eritrea people.

The launching event was attended by Ms. Asmeret Abraha, Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region, Ambassador Zemede Tekle, Commissioner of Culture and Sports, Brig. Gen. Hadish Efrem, Commander of the Rapid Deployment Command, Col. Melake Tesfamariam, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Navy, as well as Army Commanders and a number of Nakfa residents.

The "Independence Cup" will contain sacred soil from all the historical places in its one-month long itinerary in all six Regions to reach the capital city, Asmara, on 24 May.

