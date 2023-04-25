Uganda: The Uganda Boxing Champions League Is Back

The Uganda Boxing Champions League is back, and it returned with a bang last Saturday on April 22, 2023, and is expected to run until December 26, 2023, when the champions will be crowned.

The initiative that started in 2021, led by Uganda Boxing Federation President, Muhangi Moses, aims to promote boxing in the country, nurture talent, create livelihoods for participants, and improve the competitiveness and readiness of Ugandan boxers.

The tournament kicked off on a high note with 12 thrilling fights across several categories - juniors, youth, and elite. The highlight of the day was the intense Elite fight between Kimbugwe Broline and Kasujja Richard, which saw Broline emerge victorious with a 5:0 unanimous decision.

This season, every champion will receive a belt in their respective weight category after the tournament instead of just a medal, according to Moses Muhangi. The competitiveness is at a higher level, with new entrants who are equally talented and ready to face the champions of the previous tournament.

In the first season, some boxers used canvas and sneakers, but this time, all fighters put on proper shoes, which is a clear sign of the positive direction boxing is taking in Uganda. "Boxers were smart and better technically too. Growth was evident," said one of the spectators.

The Uganda Boxing Champions League matches always occur over two weeks at MTN Arena Lugogo, and it's always televised live on NBS Sport Televesion, with juniors competing for three rounds, youth for four rounds, and elite for five rounds.

With over 160 boxers expected to participate, the Uganda Boxing Champions League promises to be an unforgettable tournament filled with action, excitement, and competitiveness.