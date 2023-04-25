Tanzania: Kilwa Seaweed Farmers Urged to Conserve, Protect Environment

KILWA District Commissioner Christopher Ngubiagai has urged seaweed farmers in the area to be good ambassadors and protectors of environment for present and future generations.

Ngubiagai gave the remarks recently in Kilwa at an event of distributing modern equipment and other tools to Kilwa seaweed farmers offered by Mwani Mariculture Ltd Kilwa Masoko investor.

He said those equipment to those farmers were meant to enable them produce quality produce and hence improve their living standards and economy.

The DC said: "Any good farming goes with the environment protection and hence be able to attain blue economy which brings productivity to the entire society."

Meanwhile, Kilwa DC has commended environment ambassador and Founder of the Tanzania Environment and Empowerment Movement (TEEMO) Winfrida Shonde for her tireless efforts to ensure education awareness on conserving and protecting environment and ensure the environment agenda reaches every corner of Tanzania, including the Kilwa seaweed farmers.

For her part, Ms Shonde urged farmers to be good ambassadors of conserving and protecting environment for the benefits of the country.

Ms Shonde noted "Seaweed farming is one of the crucial areas contributing to the blue economy growth."

She has requested the Kilwa seaweed farmers to be environment good ambassadors and should ensure efforts to conserve the environment start with them.

"Ensure sea shore remain clean even after your work. Remove all plastic materials and all other residues harmful to the environment and other creatures," she appealed while praising President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for being the first environment Champion in the country since when she was serving as the Vice President.

Mwani Mariculture Ltd Kilwa Masoko investor, Roger Morre said that his organisation has decided to give modern farming equipment to sea weed farmers in Kilwa so as to enable them get enough stock of sea weed productivity to meet the demand of the market.