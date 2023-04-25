Malawi: Cattle Rustlers Kill Watchman, Police Arrest 3

25 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Police in Lilongwe have arrested two cattle rustlers suspected to have killed a watchman and stole cattle from a farm in Lilongwe.

Detective police officers from Lilongwe Police in the wee hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, arrested two cattle rustlers over suspicion that they killed a livestock farm watchman, Simon Jentala, at Mwalimbwe Village, Chitedze area in Lilongwe, where they stole five heads of cattle.

Police Publicist for Lilongwe, Hastings Chigaru, said the suspects have been identified as Gift Jailosi, 27, and Mathews Luciano, 31, both from Traditional Authorities Kaphuka and Tambala in Dedza District, respectively.

On the said date at around 2:00 am, Lilongwe Police detectives were in a patrol vehicle when they came across a Toyota Sienta vehicle registration number NE 3932 that was coming from the opposite direction.

When the vehicle passed them, the detectives became suspicious after noticing how overloaded it was.

This forced them to make an abrupt U-turn and started following it.

Chigaru said after a chase the suspects were apprehended in Mchesi and upon searching the vehicle, police discovered three slaughtered heads of cattle which the suspects failed to give an account of.

A few hours after taking them into custody, Randson Mwandiwa, owner of the livestock farm at Mwalimbwe Village reported to the Chitedze Police Unit the brutal murder of his watchman and the missing of five heads of cattle.

The two will appear in court soon to face murder and theft of cattle charges.

