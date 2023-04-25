Malawi: African Union Commission Delegation Visits Cyclone Freddy Hit Areas

25 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

A high-powered delegation of the African Union Commission (AUC) on Monday, visited areas affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy (TCF) in Blantyre.

Led by the African Union's Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development Minata Samate Cessouma, the delegation visited Chilobwe in Blantyre, where cyclone induced mudslides washed away over 40 houses.

The delegation then proceeded to visit displaced families at Soche Hill Secondary School Camp.

Speaking during the visit, Cessouma offered words of hope and encouragement; stressing that Malawi is not walking alone in the valley of Cyclone Freddy's devastation.

"You are not alone; you can count on the solidarity of the African Union. We are with you in this.

"There is a difficulty at hand and we need an African solution to the African problem. We will do our best to mobilise the member states and partners to support Malawi in building back better.

" We also need to work together in addressing climate-related catastrophes," said Cessouma.

In his remarks, DoDMA's Director of Disaster Preparedness and Response Rev. Moses Owen Chimphepo said the visit signifies AUC's solidarity to Malawi.

"This is also an opportunity for the country to learn from the delegation's assessment and observation since they have also come with a team comprising disaster risk management experts," said Chimphepo.

Recently, the AU communicated that they were working on making a donation of US$ 500,000 towards TCF response interventions.

