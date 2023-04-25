Tanzania: Simba, Yanga's Players Feature in Cafcl, Cafcc Teams of Week

Simba and Young Africans (Yanga) players have been included in the CAF Team of the Week Quarterfinals first-leg games.

In the Champions League Team of the Week, Simba's defending Henock Inonga and striker were included due to their superb performance over the weekend, when their side won 1-0 against defending champs Wydad Casablanca.

Meanwhile, both Fiston Mayele and defender Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, who steered Young Africans' 2-0 victory away to Rivers United have also included in the CAFCC team of week.

Another player from Young Africans in the list is defender Ibrahim Bacca.

Full list: Champions League Team of the Week and the respective club in the bracket.

Goalkeeper Ben Cherifia (Esperance).

Defenders: Henock Inonga (Simba), Abdelmonem (Al Ahly), Hany (Al Ahly) and Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Marwan (Al Ahly), Fathi (Al Ahly), Makoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Hammouda (Esperance), and Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) while Striker is Jean Baleke (Simba).

Full list: Confederation Cup team of the week:

Goalkeeper: Sadok Yeddes (US Monastir), Defenders: Saadi Redovan (USM Alger), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga), Zineddine Belaid (USM Alger) and Ibrahim Bacca (Yanga).

Midfielders: Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids), Brahim Benzaza (USM Alger), Lucky Mahomi (Marumo Gallants) and Aubin Kouame (ASEC Mimosas).

Strikers: Fiston Mayele (Yanga) and Ranga Chivaviro (Marumo Gallants).