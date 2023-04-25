Tanzania: Simba, Yanga's Players Feature in Cafcl, Cafcc Teams of Week

24 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

Simba and Young Africans (Yanga) players have been included in the CAF Team of the Week Quarterfinals first-leg games.

In the Champions League Team of the Week, Simba's defending Henock Inonga and striker were included due to their superb performance over the weekend, when their side won 1-0 against defending champs Wydad Casablanca.

Meanwhile, both Fiston Mayele and defender Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, who steered Young Africans' 2-0 victory away to Rivers United have also included in the CAFCC team of week.

Another player from Young Africans in the list is defender Ibrahim Bacca.

Full list: Champions League Team of the Week and the respective club in the bracket.

Goalkeeper Ben Cherifia (Esperance).

Defenders: Henock Inonga (Simba), Abdelmonem (Al Ahly), Hany (Al Ahly) and Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns).

Midfielders: Marwan (Al Ahly), Fathi (Al Ahly), Makoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Hammouda (Esperance), and Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) while Striker is Jean Baleke (Simba).

Full list: Confederation Cup team of the week:

Goalkeeper: Sadok Yeddes (US Monastir), Defenders: Saadi Redovan (USM Alger), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga), Zineddine Belaid (USM Alger) and Ibrahim Bacca (Yanga).

Midfielders: Ramadan Sobhi (Pyramids), Brahim Benzaza (USM Alger), Lucky Mahomi (Marumo Gallants) and Aubin Kouame (ASEC Mimosas).

Strikers: Fiston Mayele (Yanga) and Ranga Chivaviro (Marumo Gallants).

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.