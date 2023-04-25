South Africa: SA Fighters Revved Up for World Stage

25 April 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Linda Ximba

Get ready for a knock-out battle!

South Africa's finest boxing champions are gearing up to fight for glory at the International Boxing Amateur World Men's Championships in Uzbekistan.

Led by the fearless Simnikwe Bongco, who bagged a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Team SA is set to leave their mark on the global stage.

Bongco and his crew, Sinovuyo Mthintelwa, Azononke Dyeyi, and John Masamba, have been training hard under the expert guidance of Nathi Hlatshwayo and Hans Britz in Sochi, Russia, to prepare for the brutal conditions they'll face in Uzbekistan.

"The boys are all revved up, and we aim to fly South Africa's flag high," said Bongco, exuding confidence and steely determination.

The Men's Championships kick off on 30 April and culminate on 14 May. Our champions are ready to take on the world and bring home some serious bling!

Bongco, who was crowned Newcomer of The Year at this year's SA Sports Awards, is a true warrior from the Eastern Cape. He trains under the watchful eye of the revered Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye, who also mentored the legendary IBF title contender Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.