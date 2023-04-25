South Africa: SA Fighters Revved Up for World Stage

Get ready for a knock-out battle!

South Africa's finest boxing champions are gearing up to fight for glory at the International Boxing Amateur World Men's Championships in Uzbekistan.

Led by the fearless Simnikwe Bongco, who bagged a bronze medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Team SA is set to leave their mark on the global stage.

Bongco and his crew, Sinovuyo Mthintelwa, Azononke Dyeyi, and John Masamba, have been training hard under the expert guidance of Nathi Hlatshwayo and Hans Britz in Sochi, Russia, to prepare for the brutal conditions they'll face in Uzbekistan.

"The boys are all revved up, and we aim to fly South Africa's flag high," said Bongco, exuding confidence and steely determination.

The Men's Championships kick off on 30 April and culminate on 14 May. Our champions are ready to take on the world and bring home some serious bling!

Bongco, who was crowned Newcomer of The Year at this year's SA Sports Awards, is a true warrior from the Eastern Cape. He trains under the watchful eye of the revered Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye, who also mentored the legendary IBF title contender Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile.