Kenya: Peter Leley Takes Over as National Police Service Commission CEO

Nairobi — Peter Kiptanui Leley was on Tuesday sworn in as the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This comes after the NPSC in a statement dated April 12, appointed Leley because he emerged top in in the interviews conducted by the police welfare and recruitment agency on March 21.

"I Peter Kiptanui Leley having been appointed the CEO of the National Police Service Commission, do swear that I will be faithful, to the constitution of Kenya and the President of Kenya during my service in the National Police Service Commission without favor affection malice or ill will, so help me God," he said.

"'I will discharge all duties thereof faithfully according to the law and I will subject myself to the constitution, all acts, orders, regulations now or in future in service relating to my service in the Commission."

Through the statement, the NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia stated that Leley will serve for a period of five years.

"The National Police Service Commission on the 12th of April appoints Peter Kiptanui Leley as the Chief Executive Officer/Commission Secretary of National Police Service Commission for a period of five years with immediate effect," he said

He took over from Silas McOpiyo who held the post in an acting capacity after the term of Joseph Onyango ended in 2022.

Speaking to the Media, Leley vowed to execute his mandate fairly, equally, and responsibly in accordance with the constitution by making the best use of his abilities and the expertise he has gathered over the course of his years of service.

He promised to collaborate with the commission's members to provide the Kenyan police with the finest support so that they can serve the country's citizens without encountering any difficulties.

"I want to say that for 30 years I have some the government of Kenya in various capacities in public sector, I promise that I will bring all the technical skills I have acquired all the experience I have gain, all the education I have put into my life for the purpose of improving the national police service

"I will put all my energy into its reforms it its ethics and above all so we can get an enduring institution."

He added that, "I want to tell my colleagues at the commission that am coming in, am not a stranger working with people and that you will enjoy working with me."

The police welfare and recruitment agency conducted the interviews on March 21. Applicants interviewed included Leley, Mc'Opiyo, Humphrey Nakitare, Christine Rotich, Janet Mucheru, Nura Huka and Justa Kiura.

Prior to his appointment Leley was the CEO of Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee.

The position attracted a total of 92 applicants from different parts of the country, but only 9 applicants were shortlisted.