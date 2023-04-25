Angola Launches Vaccination Drive to Tackle Several Diseases

24 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A comprehensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 and other diseases was launched on Monday (24), targeting children and pregnant women, health authorities have announced.

The nationwide campaign was launched ahead of the celebration of African Vaccination Week and will run until April 30, according to the Health Ministry (MINSA).

In addition to Covid-19, the campaign foresees administration of the other vaccines included in the schedule, aimed at increasing national coverage.

According to a press note from MINSA, the main goal is to increase vaccination coverage, reaching those who have not been vaccinated or with incomplete vaccine schedules.

In the note, MINSA appealed to health units, at all levels, for joint effort, and the cooperation of the population.

Data show around 500,000 children did not receive any vaccine at all, in rural, urban as well as peri-urban areas.

