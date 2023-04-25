Kenya: Nearly a Half of Kenyans Approve Hustler Fund, Cabinet Secretary Chelugui

25 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and Micro and Medium Enterprise Development Simon Chelugui has said that the Hustler Fund has the approval of 42 percent of Kenyans.

Speaking during the launch of Airtel's premier product, Chelugui observed that 19 million Kenyans have since benefited from the plan.

"As we speak today, 42 percent of Kenyans have given this programme the highest approval and rating for its success," said Chelugui.

The CS also thanked leading telecommunications providers Safaricom and Airtel for being at the forefront of the fund's success.

The amount disbursed stands at Sh27 billion, with the state handling 235,000 transactions per second.

"For rich man 500 shillings is nothing, but for a hustler, that is enough reason to put food on their tables. Our detractors should know this," he said.

Chelugui further stated that the government is planning to raise the hustlers' funds to 200,000.

The Sh50 billion Hustlers Fund was launched by President William Ruto in November last year with the intention of seeing Kenyans borrow loans of up to Sh50,000 at an 8 percent interest rate.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.