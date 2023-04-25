Tanzania Prepares New List of Tax-Free Goods

25 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The government is currently listing and verifying products and equipment eligible for tax exemptions.

The lawmakers have been informed in Dodoma on Tuesday that the aim of the exercise is to ensure that citizens are benefiting from the exemptions.

This was said by the Deputy Minister for Finance and Planning, Hamad Chande in the Parliament when he was reacting to Kibamba MP Issa Mtemvu who sought to know the government's strategies in place to ensure that VAT exemptions serve intended purposes.

In his response, the Deputy Minister said the Ministry is closely working with the Tanzania Revenue Authorities (TRA) preparing the list accordance to laws of the land.

"We also conduct periodic audits on exemptions granted to verify if the products or equipment granted tax exemptions are being used accordingly," he added.

