Africa: CAF Opens Bidding Process for CAF Women's Champions League 2023 and TotalEnergies 'Chan' 2024 Hosts

25 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has opened the bidding process for the next host of CAF Women's Champions League 2023 and TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN") 2024 competitions.

The submissions for applications will close on Sunday, 06 May 2023.

The CAF Executive Committee shall be responsible for examining candidatures from National Associations for the organization of the two competitions.

In line with the requirements, the bid books to be submitted by bidding countries must contain the name of the stadiums hosting the matches, accommodation and transport facilities, training facilities in addition to government guarantees including but not limited to entry visas and permits for the whole duration of the competition and a guarantee that any commitment which is formally entered into by the concerned National Association will also be considered as accepted by its government.

Previous Hosts: CAF Women's Champions League:

- 2022: Morocco (won by ASFAR, Morocco)

- 2021: Egypt (won by Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

Previous Hosts: TotalEnergies African Nations Championship ("CHAN"):

- 2023 (2022 version): Hosted by Algeria (won by Senegal)

- 2022 (2020 version): Hosted by Cameroon (won by Morocco)

- 2018: Hosted by Morocco (won by Morocco)

- 2016: Hosted by Rwanda (won by Democratic Republic of Congo)

- 2014: Hosted by South Africa (won by Libya)

- 2011: Hosted by Sudan: (won by Tunisia)

- 2009: Hosted by Cote d'Ivoire: (won by Democratic Republic of Congo

