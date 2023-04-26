Zimbabwe: CCC Activist Moreblessing Ali's Killer Remanded to May, Awaiting Indictment

Spread This News

MOREBLESSING Ali's suspected killer Pius Mukandi Jamba has been remanded in custody to May 9 by a Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure after the National Prosecuting Authority said it is finalising paper work for him to be indicted for trial at the High Court.

Jamba (32) is accused of killing the Citizens Coalition for Change activist in cold blood on May 24 last year and has been in jail since his arrest in June 2022.

When he initially appeared in court last year, Jamba detailed how he murdered Ali before dismembering her body.

Prosecution said, in his warned and cautioned, Jamba admitted to the murder charge.

He also made indications on how he killed Ali, whose remains were later found dumped in a pit and decomposed.

He was, however, not asked to plead.

Prosecutors allege that on 24 May 2022, at around 2220 hours, the accused person was at Chibhanguza Night Club, Nyatsime, Beatrice where Ali was in the company of Kirina Mayironi.

"The now-deceased was also accompanied by her brown dog. The accused was armed with a catapult.

"Without being provoked, the accused then alleged that the now-deceased's dog was disturbing him of free movement and it was also responsible for the loss of his money," the court heard.

Ali and Mayironi then left Chibhanguza Night Club and were about to head home.

Mayironi was behind Ali and she noticed her friend lying on the ground while the accused person dragged her.

She attempted to save her friend, leading to Mukandi striking her with a stone propelled by a catapult and hitting her chin leaving an open wound.

Mayironi fled back into the nightclub where other revellers rushed out to investigate what was happening.

The suspect then positioned himself on the other side of Chibhanguza Night Club and pelted stones from the catapult so no one could apprehend him.

"The accused person struck the deceased using an unknown instrument with the intention to cause her death, he strangled the now deceased using her trousers thereby causing her death.

"The accused then used an unknown instrument to cut the body of the now deceased into three pieces consisting of the upper torso and two legs," said the State.

The court heard Jamba then took the dismembered body parts to Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm, Beatrice belonging to his mother Laina Mukandi where he dumped them in a disused well.