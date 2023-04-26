Zimbabwe: Dynamos Snubs Striker Katema for Demanding Winning Bonus

A DARK cloud seems to hover above striker Evans Katema after he was frozen out by Castle Lager Premier Soccer League giants (PSL) Dynamos for allegedly instigating a bonus row last year.

Katema's name was conspicuous by its absence when Dynamos revealed their 2023 new look squad.

The striker was last year brought in by Tonderai Ndiraya after a stint with Zambian side, Zenaco.

Since the departure of Ndiraya from Dynamos, Katema's future at Dynamos has been unclear with speculation rife at the beginning of the season that the dreadlocked forward had been given a lifeline.

However that was not the case as Katema was omitted from this season's squad.

According to an insider that spoke to NewZimbabwe.com, Dynamos decided against handing Katema another chance after being fingered in a ring of players that protested for winning bonuses last year.

Dynamos players reportedly had a row with the club's board over winning bonuses.

"The issue with Katema is complicated. Katema was one of the players that instigated industrial strikes together with other players. Unfortunately he still has a running contract with Dynamos so it was difficult for him to axe him," said the source.

A host of players at the center of the row were purged at the end of last season.

Life was not as rosy as Katema would have expected on his return to the Glamour boys managing a single goal last season.

Dynamos reportedly decided against terminating Katema's contract as they would have paid him his dues for the remainder of his contract.

Solicited for comment, Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze refuted the claims saying they are looking at ways of breaking the ties with Katema.

"Katema is contractually a dynamos player but not registered for the 2023 season. Katema is a very disciplined player whose record as a dynamos player is very clean. If he had breached any employment rules then surely the club would have dealt with him in terms of obtaining labour laws.

"The Club and the player are looking at an amicable arrangement that can see him being released as a free agent to pursue his football interests elsewhere. For now he is fulfilling his training duties with the Club," said Maunganidze.