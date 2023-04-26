Zimbabwe: Man Who Charged at Mnangagwa Remains in Custody - Says He Only Understands Tswana, State Fails to Secure Translator

A DARING man, Masimba Craig Maganira (26), who made headlines over the weekend after he tried to confront President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Program launch in Epworth has been taken to court.

He is being charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of drugs after he was searched and allegedly found with dagga stashed in his pockets.

Maganira appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure on Monday and was remanded in custody after he told the court that he only speaks Tswana and was failing to comprehend court proceedings.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to May 7 to allow the State to source a translator.

The State alleges that on April 22, the "accused was part of the gathering which was attending and witnessing the handing over of the title deeds to Epworth Constituency beneficiaries.

"Whilst the President was addressing the gathering the accused forced his way past the security detail and headed towards the podium where the President was standing.

"He was then intercepted by security personnel and became riotous leading to his arrest."

In the second charge it is alleged that when Maganira was arrested, he was searched and found in possession of a sachet of dagga weighing 0.006 kilograms.