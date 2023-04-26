South Africa: Ex-Eskom CEO's Investigation Into Looting 'Worthless', Says Report - South African News Briefs - April 26, 2023

Former Apartheid Spy Unmasked as Mastermind Behind De Ruyter's Secret R50 Million 'Project Ostrich' - Report

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter used "intelligence reports: to implicate top ANC Cabinet members in the looting of the power utility, but a News24 investigation has revealed that these reports were concocted by Tony Oosthuizen, a key member of an apartheid-era secret military intelligence unit. Jacques Pauw writes that the reports are effectively worthless. News24's "Dirty Dossier" investigation says that De Ruyter had asked big business to invest millions in an "intelligence-driven" investigation to expose fraud and corruption at Eskom, but the investigation, funded by Business Leadership SA (BLSA), produced nothing substantial. BLSA contributed at least R18 million to the investigation conducted by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk (GFFR), but Fivaz (who is a former police commissioner) admitted that the information he claimed about Russia's involvement in sabotage at Eskom was wrong and had no evidence to substantiate it. The investigation, codenamed "Project Ostrich" began in January 2022 and continued until March 2023, but its funds dried up with De Ruyter's departure from Eskom in February 2023. De Ruyter is scheduled to testify before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday April 23. He has not responded to News24's questions in detail.

Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders in South Africa Yet to Request Return Home - Report

SABC News reports that the Zimbabwean Embassy says that none of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders in South Africa have yet asked the embassy to help them return home, despite the permit expiring on June 30, 2023. The embassy had previously offered aid to Zimbabweans who wished to go back voluntarily. Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi says that most ZEP holders have expressed their desire to return home in May or June, but no official requests have been made. Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court is still considering an application by the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association, challenging the Home Affairs Minister's decision to terminate the ZEP.

Johannesburg Loses Nearly Half of its Water, Costing Billions

The City of Johannesburg in South Africa is losing nearly half of the water it provides on a daily basis, costing billions of rand in lost revenue, resulting in losses of around R3 billion (U.S.$202 million) in the 2021/22 financial year, reports Moneyweb. The water losses are caused by a number of factors, including leakages and non-billing, with a quarter of the losses from illegal connections and metering. Johannesburg Water has formed a team to investigate the rise in non-revenue water, which includes analysing the decrease in billing volumes and improving the meter reading system for better tracking of revenue water and non-revenue water. The utility also has plans to install advanced metering for large water users and prepaid meters for households to help address the issue.

Comedian Trevor Noah Wins Webby Award for 'Daily Show' Segment Advocating Gun Control Reform

South African-born Trevor Noah has won a Webby Award for his "America's Door Problem" segment of The Daily Show, in which he advocates for gun control and criticises policymakers' response to mass shootings, reports Reuters. In Noah's segment, he criticises the beliefs of some conservatives that books, critical race theory, video games, and rap music lead to gun violence. The Webbys are known for recognizing work that challenges cultural, social, and entertainment norms. The award show will take place in New York City.

