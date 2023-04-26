Kenya: Court Directs Matiangi, DCI, DPP to Record Consent, Withdraw Suit on Alleged Home Raid

25 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By John Osoro

Nairobi — The High court has given former interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) seven days to file a consent and withdraw charges over his alleged home raid.

Justice Kanyi Kimondo issued the directions after the DPP told the court that there were instructions for the file to be closed.

"We have instructions to close the investigations file pertaining the application....it was communicated to the DCI," the court heard

According to justice Kimondo, "parties are at liberty to file a written consent in advance or as soon as practicable for formal adoption by the court."

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on its part said that they will abide by the court's directions as they were not participating in the talks.

"We welcome that the applicant are willing to withdraw the application as we will be guided with the orders of the court," the court heard.

In March this year, the DPP dropped all charges against Matiangi and his lawyer Danstan Omari ad further directed the DCI to close the inquiry file with no further police action.

Charges against the former CS were a result of a report of an alleged invasion by police officers at his Karen home on February 8.

