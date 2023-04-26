Tanzania: Team of Experts to Assess Possibility of Re-Opening Two Railway Substations

THE government is this Friday expected to deploy a team of experts in Kilombero District, Morogoro Region to make a thorough assessment before reinstatement of the Njage and Mtongowa railway substations under the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA), parliament was told here yesterday.

The revelation was made by deputy minister for works and transport, Fredy Mwakibete when responding to a supplementary question posed by Mlimba Member of Parliament (MP), Godwin Kunambi (CCM) who specifically wanted to know when operations at the substations that had been halted long time ago would resume.

Responding, Mr Mwakibete said that the team of experts would be sent in the district this Friday and that it would work for one week and submit their report to the ministry on May 06, 2023.

Their assessment report according to him will determine whether the two sub-stations will be re-opened or not according to Mr Mwakibete.

According to the deputy minister, the government through TAZARA received a request for re-opening of Njage and Mtongowa sub-stations at different intervals in 2022 and that after an assessment it was established that the Njage sub-station was in between the main stations of Mngeta and Mbingu where a train makes stop overs.

"The distance between Mngeta and Mbingu is about 18 kilometres and Njage sub-station is in between just 9 kilometres from each side," said Mr Mwakibete.

Regarding the Mtongowa sub-station, the minister said it was in between the main station of Mngeta whereas already there was yet another sub-station of Ikule where passenger trains ought to stop.

"The distance between Chita and Mngeta is 16 kilometres and the Mtongowa sub-station is located 9 kilometres from the main station of Mngeta," he added.

According to the deputy minister, for efficiency to prevail in long-journey rail transport, it is advised that there should be stations located in not less than 20 kilometres from one station to another. However, the stations that have been requested by an MP to be reinstated are a half a distance advised by railway transport experts.