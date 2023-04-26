Malawi: Global Health Partners Set to Vaccinate Millions of Children

The World Health Organization (WHO); UNICEF; the Vaccine Alliance Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation -- along with Immunisation Agenda 2030 and many other global and national health partners -- have joined forces to call for 'The Big Catch-up'; a targeted global effort to boost vaccination among children following declines driven by the CoVID-19 pandemic.

A joint statement from the partners says this effort aims to reverse the declines in childhood vaccination recorded in over 100 countries since the pandemic -- due to overburdened health services, closed clinics, and disrupted imports and exports of vials, syringes and other medical supplies.

It further says, communities and families experienced lockdowns, restricting travel and access to services, and financial and human resources were limited along with access to health commodities, due to the emergency response.

Ongoing challenges like conflicts, climate crises and vaccine hesitancy also contributed to the decline in coverage rates.

With over 25 million children missing at least one vaccination in 2021 alone, outbreaks of preventable diseases, including measles, diphtheria, polio and yellow fever are already becoming more prevalent and severe.

Thus the Big Catch-up aims to protect populations from vaccine-preventable outbreaks, save children's lives and strengthen national health systems.

While calling on people and governments in every country to play their part in helping to catch up by reaching the children who missed out, The Big Catch-up will have a particular focus on the 20 countries where three quarters of the children who missed vaccinations in 2021 live.

Although global coverage levels have declined, there have also been bright spots of resilience. For example, early reports indicate India saw a strong recovery in essential immunisation in 2022, while Uganda maintained high coverage levels during the pandemic.

Countries have also been successful at reaching groups in vulnerable situations. In Kenya, for instance, collaborations with community health workers and local leaders have improved levels of immunisation among nomadic populations in the north of the country.

To ensure progress on childhood immunisation, partners are working with countries to strengthen health care workforces, improve health service delivery, build trust and demand for vaccines within communities, and address gaps and obstacles to restoring immunisation.

In addition to catching-up on childhood immunisation, intensified efforts are needed to introduce the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine to adolescents to prevent cervical cancer, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where the burden is highest.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is quoted in the statement as saying: "Millions of children and adolescents, particularly in lower-income countries, have missed out on life-saving vaccinations, while outbreaks of these deadly diseases have risen.

"WHO is supporting dozens of countries to restore immunisation and other essential health services. Catching up is a top priority. No child should die of a vaccine-preventable disease."

While UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said: "Routine vaccines are typically a child's first entry into their health system and so children who miss out on their early vaccines are at added risk of being cut out of health care in the long run.

"The longer we wait to reach and vaccinate these children, the more vulnerable they become and the greater the risk of more deadly disease outbreaks. Countries, global partners and local communities must come together to strengthen services, build trust and save lives."

On his part, Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance said: "We cannot allow a legacy of the pandemic to be the undoing of many years' work protecting more and more children from deadly, preventable diseases.

"Global health partners, working with governments and communities, must do everything we can to protect the life of every child."

President of Global Development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Chris Elias said: "Vaccines are a public health triumph. The incredible progress that has been made toward ending polio and reducing the incidence of infectious diseases is the direct result of thousands of dedicated global partners and local health workers who have worked to immunize millions of children.

"We must double down to reach all children with the vaccines they need to live healthier lives and ensure that future generations live free of preventable diseases like polio."

The 20 countries where three quarters of the children who missed vaccinations in 2021 live are: Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Chad, DPRK, DRC, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, Madagascar, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Tanzania, Viet Nam.

About the World Health Organization

Dedicated to the well-being of all people and guided by science, the World Health Organization leads and champions global efforts to give everyone, everywhere an equal chance at a safe and healthy life.

It is the UN agency for health that connects nations, partners and people on the front lines in 150+ locations - leading the world's response to health emergencies, preventing disease, addressing the root causes of health issues and expanding access to medicines and health care.

Its mission is to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 981 million children - and prevented more than 16.2 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 73 lower-income countries.

The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other private sector partners.

Learn more at Gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.

In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people -- especially those with the fewest resources -- have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life.

Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.