Africa: Chakwera to Attend Transform Africa Summit in Zim

26 April 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is on Tuesday, April 26, 2023, attending the 6th Transform Africa summit meeting which is scheduled to take place in Victoria Falls, the Republic of Zimbabwe.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the summit is a platform through which global and regional leaders from government, private sector and international organisations consider new ways to shape, accelerate and sustain Africa's ongoing digital revolution.

The statement further says the meeting is particularly important in light of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area whose benefits could be leveraged through the digital revolution.

Dr Chakwera will, therefore, attend the meeting in pursuit of ways to leverage the revolution to support Malawi's development and address obstacles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says President Chakwera will depart Kamuzu International Airport at 6:30 am on 26th April, 2023, and return the same day at 8 pm.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.