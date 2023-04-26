Rwanda: General Muhoozi Kainerugaba on How Cows Sealed Friendship With Kagame

25 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

During celebrations for his 49th birthday, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said that cows he received from President Paul Kagame in 2022, sealed a mark of their friendship.

Kainerugaba, who is Uganda's senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations, arrived in Rwanda on April 23 and was treated to a birthday bash by Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on April 24.

He was flanked with a delegation that included Uganda's Minister of Security Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, Kitgum District woman MP, Lillian Aber and journalist and entrepreneur Andrew Mwenda, among others.

Uganda's first son said they moved from Kagame being a President and him being an army officer to becoming friends.

"The mark of friendship was the cows that he gave me and I take that very seriously," he said, while reporting to Kagame that "the cows are doing well and have produced. You gave me 10 cows and now I have 17."

On the other hand, Kagame said: "We are seeing peace between our two countries. You can have peace but at the same time, you may not be friends. But this time, I think we have both. We are friends and we are at peace."

He thanked Kainerugaba for his role and conviction in shaping peace between both countries and for being the bridge used to cross from one side to another.

In Rwanda, like in many East African countries, a cow is considered the best present one can ever give a beloved one. Be it a wedding, graduation or a birthday party, cow giving makes the occasion more colourful and real.

Locally, people greet each other with "amashyo" for "have thousands of cows", however, to have someone go beyond wishing you to have cows and actually gifting them to you is still regarded as the best gesture of friendship and appreciation.

Muhoozi is not the first person to receive such a gift from President Kagame. He also gifted President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda in 2011 and the late John Pombe Magufuli of Tanzania in 2016, among other people.

President Kagame attended Muhoozi's 48th birthday last year in Uganda in an event that was hosted by President Museveni.

