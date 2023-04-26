Rwanda: ITF World Tennis Tour - Ishimwe, Hakizumwami Through to Quarter Finals

Rwandans Claude Ishimwe and Junior Hakizumwami have advanced to the quarter finals of the ongoing ITF Tennis World Tour Junior Grade 5 tournament in Kigali after eliminating Polish Juliusz Stanczyk and Indian Walia Armaan respectively on Tuesday.

Ishimwe booked a ticket in the last eight after coming from a set down to edge Stanczyk 2-1 (4-6 6-1 6-1 to knock him out of the round of 16 while Hakizumwami won two straight sets to see off Armaan with a 2-0 (6-2 6-2) victory. Both games took place at Kigali Ecology Club.

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tournament is one of the six international tennis tournaments that Rwanda will host in 2023.

A total of 52 tennis players from 18 countries, including host nation Rwanda, are taking part in the week-long tournament which started in Kigali on Monday, April 24 and runs through Friday April 28.

Rwanda has the highest representation at the tournament with 15 players. Other countries that

represented include Egypt, Madagascar, Poland, India, Kenya, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia, Burundi, Canada, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Taiwan, Belgium, South Africa and Moldova.