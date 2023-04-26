Morocco: FM Meets Angola's National Assembly President

25 April 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Resident Abroad, Nasser Bourita, met on Tuesday in Rabat with the president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Angola, Carolina Cerqueira.

During the meeting, several issues of common interest were discussed, including ways to strengthen cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Angola, the establishment of peace on the African continent and the development of African countries.

In a statement to the press after his meeting with Bourita, Cerqueira stressed the importance of consolidating relations between the two countries in the fields of training, education, fertilizers and medicines, pointing to the need for concerted action to promote peace in the African region, with a view to building an Africa capable of boosting the development of its countries.

He also recalled the signing of an agreement with the Moroccan House of Representatives aimed at strengthening relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

