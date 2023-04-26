South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested for Illegal Mining and Possession of Explosives

POLOKWANE - Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 at about 14:00 in Bergenek, Zandrivier mine outside Polokwane under Westernburg policing area.

The suspects were apprehended by the members of Provincial Organized Crime Investigation Unit, POPS, Illegal Mining Task Team, Airwing, Explosives Unit, Provincial LCRC Task Team, Tshimollo Security Company and Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE) who conducted an illegal mining disruptive operation in the area.

Upon arrival at the scene, the suspects attempted to flee the scene by running towards the top of the mountain, however a police helicopter assisted in the tracking and subsequent arrest of the trio.

During the arrest, police seized illegal mining equipment whose value are still to be determined that included one Ryobi Generator, two Hilti demolition breakers, one solar panel, two drill bits and chisel.

Furthermore, 54 bags containing gold bearing materials and explosives comprising ten blasting cartridges, three pieces detonating cord and five detonating fuses were also confiscated.

Two Mozambican suspects aged 31 and 45 together with a 25 year-old Zimbabwean National will appear before Polokwane Magistrate's court on Friday 28 April 2023 facing charges of illegal mining, possession of explosives and Contravention of the Immigration Act.

Police investigations are continuing.

