Sudan: Assistant to the Administrative Attaché At the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum Died

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry Monday mourned the death of Mohamed el Gharawi, an assistant to the administrative attache at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum.

Gharawi was killed earlier today as he headed from his house to the Embassy HQ to follow up the evacuation of nationals in Sudan, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry called Gharawi a symbol of sacrifice for the sake of the homeland.

The Egyptian mission in Sudan will continue to follow up the evacuation and safe return of nationals in Sudan, it stressed.

"May Allah have mercy on the martyr of duty .. and grant his family patience," read the statement.