North Africa: 13 Countries to Partake in '24 Non-Stop Theatre' International Festival, April 28-May 1 in Kef

Tunis/Tunisia — The 21st edition of the "24h Non-stop Theatre" international festival will be organised by the Centre of Dramatic and Scenic Arts in Kef, April 28-May 1, with the participation of artists and academics from 13 countries, namely Tunisia, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Brazil, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Amman, Algeria and Libya.

On the agenda, 33 theatre performances (lasting between 45 and 80 minutes), music shows, choreography and film screenings.

The festival will be held in auditoriums, cultural centres and several other spaces across the Kef governorate, notably in schools, the children's integration centre, the Jugurtha university hostel and the Kef civil prison.

A tourist and cultural tour is also scheduled for foreign delegations.

The festival will kick off with a scientific conference on April 28 under the theme: "Theatre and Darkness," followed by workshops on writing, the making of theatrical characters, costumes and the bouffon style in theatre.

Tributes to several men and women of the theatre, notably actress Zouheira Ben Ammar, actor Raouf Ben Amor, actor Fethi Haddaoui and Tunisian theatre director Lassaad Ben Abdallah will be paid during the official opening ceremony on April 30, in the presence of Cultural Affairs Minister.