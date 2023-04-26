Namibia: ACC Investigator Wins Case Against Prime Minister

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigator Phelem Masule has won his legal challenge against prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's decision to set aside his appointment as the ACC's chief of investigations and prosecutions in July 2020.

Masule scored this victory in a judgement delivered in the Windhoek High Court on Tuesday.

In the same judgement, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's application to have Masule's appointment as the ACC's head of investigations and prosecutions reviewed and set aside was dismissed by judge Eileen Rakow.

