Tanzania: State Prioritises Environmental Sustainability

Dodoma — IN ensuring sustainable environmental management in the country, the government plans in the 2023/2024 financial year to implement five key priorities, among them, supervision of the implementation of a robust 10-year National Environmental Master Plan for Strategic Interventions (2022-2032) as well as taking measures to protect the environment.

Others, according to the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office Union and Environment), Dr Selemani Jafo, are strengthening and steering carbon business, provision of massive education on management and conservation of environment, climate change and opportunities in carbon business.

Dr Jafo further told the National Assembly on Monday that other priorities were coordinating the implementation of the National Environment Policy 2021 and the Environmental Management Act as well as coordinating the implementation of regional and international protocols on management and protection of the environment.

The minister outlined the five important priorities in his ministry's 2023/2024 budget where he asked lawmakers to approve 14.7bn/- in recurrent and development expenditures consecutively.

The budget was later unanimously endorsed by all MPs after a debate which was only completed during yesterday's morning session.

Presenting the budget, Dr Jafo said that in the next financial year, his ministry would also coordinate the implementation of the Policy and Chapter 191 of the National Environment Management Act, strengthening supervision of environmental management and protection in the Local Government Authorities.

Regarding the implementation of a robust 10-year National Environmental Master Plan for Strategic Interventions (2022-2032), the minister said that in the towns and cities the government would continue with its tree planting campaign including making the capital city, Dodoma green as well as controlling solid waste.

On strengthening the country's union, Dr Jafo said in the 2023/2024 financial year his ministry had set up several priorities among them, coordinating meetings of a joint committee of the government of the United Republic of Tanzania (URT) and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar dealing with contentious issues of the union.

"So far there are only four unresolved union issues and in the next financial year the government will look at how best to resolve them as well as any other contentious issue that may occur," he said.

Also, the minister said in the next financial year his ministry is expected to establish Records and union Documents Centre, adding that the main target of establishing the centre was to have sustainable records and documents which will intensify understanding of the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar especially for the present and future generation.

During the debate before endorsing the 14.7bn/- budget yesterday, several members of parliament expressed their dismay over noise pollution from bars and other entertainment places saying they were causing unnecessary chaos to people living near those areas.

Among them was nominated MP, Professor Shukrani Manya (CCM) who wanted an immediate intervention on noises coming from different entertainment areas asking the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) to use the law to control them.

He was supported by Deputy Speaker, Mussa Azzan Zungu who also said the problem was causing a lot of inconvenience to people. "The issue of noise pollution is increasingly causing disturbance; I understand that NEMC is doing a good job but you need to equally intervene on this," he insisted.

However, when winding up queries from MPs prior to passing of the budget, deputy minister in the ministry, Khamis Hamza Khamis said an intervention had been made after holding a meeting with bar owners and that officials from the ministry were monitoring closely.