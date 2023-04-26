Angola: Moxico Provincial Government to Boost Cooperation With Zambia

Mongu — The governor of the eastern Moxico Province, Ernesto Muangala, expressed Monday in the city of Mongu, capital of the Western province of Zambia, interest to cooperate in the sectors of health, education, tourism, trade and agriculture to accelerate the development of the province.

Ernesto Muangala expressed the interest of cooperating with this neighboring province through Bundas municipality of Moxico Province, after visiting the Provincial Government headquarters, as part of his three-day working visit to this region.

According to the governor, there is a priority to identify medical specialists from this western province to strengthen the health system in Moxico, mainly in the neighboring regions, in addition to the education sector, especially for English Language teaching in the province.

"The Angolan government is committed to rebuild the roads that will take place during the 2022/2027 five-year period to interconnect with neighboring countries", stressed the official, while speaking to national and foreign journalists after a meeting with his counterpart, Capelua Mbangweta.

On his turn, the Provincial Minister (governor) of the Western Province, Kapelwa Mbangweta, said the local population is looking forward to the fulfillment of agreed joint projects, one of which is the construction of a road linking the Western province of Zambia to the municipality of Bundas, Moxico Province.

He said that they have already made many advances in this chapter, waiting for the Angolan part to fulfill its part.

In this respect, the governor of Moxico, reaffirmed that the Angolan government will fulfill its part during the current five-year period.

On his three-day working visit to the Western province of the Republic of Zambia, which started Monday, the provincial governor of Moxico will participate in the First Session of Regional Cooperation and Cultural Exchange Moxico-Western Province.

In this first of three days of work in this province located in the western region of Zambia and eastern part of Angola, with his delegation, Ernesto Muangala visited the headquarters of the local Provincial Government and the Barotse Royal Palace, installed in the District of Mongu, capital of the Western province.