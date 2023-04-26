Angola: President of the National Assembly in Rabat to Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation

Rabat — The President of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, arrived in Rabat Monday for a five-day visit at the invitation of the Moroccan parliament, within the framework of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

During her stay in Rabat, Carolina Cerqueira will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the House of Representatives and the National Assembly (AN), according to the agenda that ANGOP had access.

The agenda also includes meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Residents Abroad, Nasser Bourita, with the President of the Chamber of Representatives of the Kingdom of Morocco, Rachid Talbi Alami, with the President of the Chamber of Councillors, Naam Miyara and meeting with the Angolan diplomatic personnel.

Carolina Cerqueira is accompanied by a delegation made up of deputies Alcides Sakala, Clarice Caputo and Narciso Benedito, as well as the secretary general of the National Assembly, Agostinho Nery. According to the programme, the Angolan parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to visit the Mausoleum of King Mohammed V and the Mediterranean Port of Tangier.

Relations between Morocco and Angola date back to the 1960s.

Within the scope of bilateral cooperation, Angola and Morocco signed, in October 1988, the General Agreement on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, which allowed the holding of the first Session of the Angolan-Moroccan Joint Bilateral Commission, in Rabat in October 1989.

The second meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission between the two countries took place in November 2013 in Luanda.

The two countries cooperate in the areas of education, agriculture, trade, among others.