Angola Exports 1.1 Million Metric Tons of Gas

Luanda — Gas exports reached 1.1 million metric tons (MT) in the first quarter of this year, with countries in Europe, Asia and the United States of America as the main destinations.

The volume exported, valued at US$947.8 million and marketed at US$851.28, decreased by 6.67% compared to the previous quarter and by 3.16% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the 4th quarter of 2022, 1.3 million/MT worth USD1.4 million were exported, while in the first quarter of the same year, 1.19 million/MT of gas were exported, worth USD 1.8 million.

According to the report presented by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, this Monday, 945.24 thousand metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) were exported at an average price of USD 925,551/MT, and 12.01 thousand metric tons of butane priced at USD 520,888/MT.

In the case of propane, 122.05 thousand metric tons were exported at an average price of USD 368.844/MT and 34.11 thousand tons of natural gas liquids at prices of USD 653.520/MT.

LNG was mostly exported to Europe, in countries such as the United Kingdom (35.99%), France (28.59%) and the Netherlands (14.23%), while 100% of butane gas went to China and the same percentage of natural gas liquids was destined for the United States of America.

China also accounted for 27.91% of all propane gas exports.