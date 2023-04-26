Tanzania/Kenya: Kenya and Tz Teams Dominate La Liga-Backed Tour

Arusha — THE Future Stars Academy of Arusha stamped authority in the Under-15 Boys category of the just ended LaLiga Regional Tournament for East African teams.

In the game played here, Future Stars boys team beat Cheza Sports from Kenya 5-4 on a penalty shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

However, it wasn't all victory for Tanzania, because Kenya scooped the trophy in the girls' soccer category.

For the Under-17 Girls category, Ligi Ndogo from Kenya thrashed Future Stars 2-0 in the final event at the Aga Khan grounds in Ngaramtoni on the outskirts of Arusha city.

The LaLiga Boys and Girls Regional Tournament which is now going to be an annual event for East African countries, is being organised by the Future Stars Academy of Tanzania in association with the Spanish Premier League.

"The matches are staged through the LaLiga grassroots, which always strives for the best, and in association with our counterparts in Kenya, we are working to make the festivals an international tournament, believing future events will be even better," said Jorge Gazapo, the LaLiga International Development envoy representing Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

On his part, Alvaro Arbreu, the Laliga representative in Kenya said as organisers, they want to create an even bigger East African tournament, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia and Somalia to create an even bigger impact.

Participants in the inaugural Regional Tournament included four teams fielding the Under-15 boys and Under-17 girls. They were all from Kenya and Tanzania with the final matches played in Arusha.

Speaking at the event, Dennis Mutuku the Cheza Sports Academy Coach from Kenya said through the LaLiga Regional Tournaments, football activities in East Africa will be kept active and youth teams get empowered for future international events.