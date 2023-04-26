Sudan Conflict and International Law

25 April 2023
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Nairobi — Question and Answer Document on Laws of War, Human Rights Concerns

Human Rights Watch released a question and answer document today that explains how international humanitarian law applies to the armed conflict in Sudan between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) under Gen. Abdelfattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), an independent armed force, under Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as "Hemedti."

"From the start of the fighting, both sides to the conflict in Sudan have shown deadly disregard for the civilian population," said Mohamed Osman, Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch. "It's critically important for the warring parties to fully abide by the laws of war and respect human rights."

The Q&A addresses aspects of international humanitarian law (the laws of war) governing the armed conflict between the SAF and the RSF, and various non-state armed groups and militias. It summarizes the main international humanitarian law, international human rights law, and international criminal law issues arising from the fighting.

The document focuses on the international legal requirements to protect civilians and to treat people in custody humanely. It also addresses restrictions on the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, the legal limits on internet restrictions, and bringing violators of international criminal law to justice, among other issues.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.