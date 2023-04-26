Mozambique: After Cyclone Freddy - INGD Needs 9.3 Million Dollars to Repair Inhambane

Maputo — The Mozambican relief agency, the National Disaster Management Institute (INGD), needs about 600 million meticais (9.3 million dollars, at the current exchange rate) to repair the damage caused by the passage of cyclone Freddy, in February, in the southern province of Inhambane, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the Maputo daily "Noticias'.

According to INGD technician, Luís Bomba, who was addressing the Provincial Emergency Committee (COE), during a visit to Inhambane by members of the Standing Commission of the Mozambican Parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, "the cyclone affected 23.339 households, equivalent to 107.614 people, in the districts of Inhassoro, Mabote, and Massinga, as well as in the cities of Vilankulo, Maxixe and Inhambane.'

Erosion in the province has also worsened as a result of the heavy rains, which caused floods, blocked roads, and destroyed bridges, classrooms and other public and private infrastructures.

"The INGD set up 33 accommodation centres during the emergency, but 32 of them have been dismantled. At the moment, 50 households are still receiving assistance in the district of Mabote', Bomba explained, adding that the institute and its partners have already allocated 17,155 tonnes of food to 3,431 households.

"986 producers have also received agricultural inputs; but the goal is to reach 35,936 people', said Bomba. "We are still trying to reach inaccessible areas, such as Mabote district, where it is difficult to move people and goods because of the floods'.