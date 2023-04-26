Ethiopia: Invest Ethiopia 2023 Event Kicks Off

26 April 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — :- A three-day international flagship event: "Invest Ethiopia 2023" kicked off today in Addis Ababa, at Sky Light Hotel.

The event has brought together thousands of global corporates, investors and among others.

This international event intends to promote Ethiopia's vast investment potential for investors who have come from around the world.

In her keynote address to the event, Lelise Neme, Ethiopian Investment Commissioner called on the investors to engage in the major priority investment areas including agriculture, mining, ICT, tourism, logistics manufacturing and other areas.

Ethiopia has made a wide-range of reforms in the investment sector to create enabling environment and easing the bureaucracy in the area for investors, she pointed out.

The commissioner urged global investors to invest in the aforementioned areas, noting that Ethiopia's strategic location is also vital for international market in every corner of the world.

