Ethiopia: Dpm, FM Demeke Arrives in Bujumbura On His Third Leg of Visit to African Countries

Addis Ababa — :- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his third leg of a visit to African countries arrived in Bujumbura, Burundi.

He is scheduled to meet the President of Burundi today and confer on a raft of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.

Upon arrival in Bujumbura, Demeke was warmly received by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burundi.

It's to be recalled that Demeke visited Tanzania and Comoros, held bilateral discussions with the leaders of the two sisterly countries to foster stronger ties, and signed memorandum of understanding for bilateral cooperation with the latter.