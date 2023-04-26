Kenya: 'Mecca' Bound Governors Seen in Town After Skipping Grilling

Nairobi — A committee of the Senate has railed at four County Governors accusing them of using religion to avoid being accountable for the billions of taxpayers' funds allocated to their counties.

Governors Nadhif Jama (Garissa), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Muhamed Mohamed Ali (Marsabit) and Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera) had been scheduled to appear before the County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) for consideration of the Auditor General's reports for their accounts for the 2019/20 financial year.

But in a twist that surprised the lawmakers, the four-county chiefs separately wrote to the Committee, which is chaired by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang, seeking deferment of their appearances on account of their religious obligation that comes with the holy month of Ramadhan.

Governor Jama was set to appear before the committee yesterday, Tuesday, April 25, but did not show up because he is allegedly out of the country. Governor Abdullahi is set to appear before the Committee on Thursday, April 27, Governor Ali will appear on Tuesday, May 2 while the date for Governor Khalif is May 4.

But in the letters, the four-county chiefs wrote to the committee, the four, who profess the Islamic faith, say they are out of the country in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the annual pilgrimage that comes with the month of Ramadhan.

In the letter to the committee, Wajir governor indicated his return date as April 23. The Governor of Mandera said he would return on April 27 while the other two do not indicate when they will return.

While the Committee had accepted and acceded to the request by the four, things soured when Kisii senator Richard Onyonka notified the committee while the governors had claimed to be out of the country, he had spotted some of them in the press conference convened by the Council of Governors (CoG) at the Delta House on Monday.

Those he mentioned as having participated in the press conference were Governor Ali and Governor Abdullahi.

This infuriated the committee which has now directed the four to appear before it as earlier scheduled or face the risk of sanctions.

"They are claiming to be out of the country but in actual fact they are around," senator Onyonka told the committee, calling for tough penalty against the county chiefs.

"The committee must issue summons to the four to explain themselves so that we can take action."

"We saw the same guys attacking the Senate at the press conference,"

Senator Kajwang observed, after the committee had been notified of the failure of the four to appear.

"We all saw Governor Abdullahi attacking the Senate in the media but he is not ready to appear here to account for the money allocated to his county. Using faith to avoid accountability is cheap and wrong," her added even as he directed the four county chiefs to appear as scheduled failure to which the Committee will invoke the Powers and Privileges Act and institute sanctions against them.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo supported the directive arguing that the act of fasting in the Islamic tradition does not mean that people should not work.

"Ramadhan ended on April 21 and there is absolutely no reason for the explanation being given by the governors. They are flimsy excuses," said Senator Dullo, adding that in fact Muslims are required more during the period.

The committee resolved that the four appear as scheduled to put their case so that the committee can make an informed decision.

But the lawmakers declared that the governors will have to show evidence of foreign travel if they have to avoid sanctions as provided for under the Act.

In line with the directive, Wajir Governor must now appear before the committee on Thursday, April 27th Marsabit governor will have to appear on Tuesday, May 2 while Governor Khalifa will appear on May 4.

"Failure by the three to appear the committee will pronounce itself on the matter through the Powers and Privileges Act," senator Kajwang said.

The Act provides that any person who violates the rules of parliament or any of its committees is liable to a fine not exceeding Sh500,000.