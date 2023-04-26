Kenya: Govt Tracing Pastor Mackenzie's Assets for Confiscation - DPP Haji

Nairobi — The government is currently in the process of tracing assets owned by controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie for confiscation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says initial investigations indicate that Pastor Mackenzie and his co-perpetrators may have committed serious crimes including procuring, counselling and aiding persons to kill themselves.

He said the activities on Shakahola forest border on terrorist acts which are a threat to national security, public safety and radicalization.

He indicated that his office has since obtained a court order to continue with the exhumation process in the expansive farm.