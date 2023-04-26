Kenya: Govt Tracing Pastor Mackenzie's Assets for Confiscation - DPP Haji

26 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The government is currently in the process of tracing assets owned by controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie for confiscation.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji says initial investigations indicate that Pastor Mackenzie and his co-perpetrators may have committed serious crimes including procuring, counselling and aiding persons to kill themselves.

He said the activities on Shakahola forest border on terrorist acts which are a threat to national security, public safety and radicalization.

He indicated that his office has since obtained a court order to continue with the exhumation process in the expansive farm.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.